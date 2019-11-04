Tropical Paints in Christmas promo

Tropical Paints has cut its products’ prices by 30 percent in a Christmas promotion that will also see customers getting various prizes.

The promotion runs from 29th October, 2019 to 31 December, 2019.

Customers who will buy paint worth a minimum of K100,000 will get prizes such as caps, pens or a 1 litre paint.

Golf and 1 litre of paint as well as mystery prizes await customers who will buy Paint worth K350,000.

The grand prizes will be given to customers who will spend a minimum of K3 million. The prizes include generators, water tanks and air conditioners.

More good news for all customers is that the minimum spend is accumulative over the period of the promotion.

Tropical Paints, owned by OG Paints, is an expert in color and texture aimed at refreshing the community with the brilliance in product quality as well as excellent customer care.

The company offers a wide range of products to corporate and domestic clients. Its sophisticated tinting technology enables it to produce durable colour options that remain true to colour long after being applied.

Tropical Paints operations in Malawi have just recently started and the company aspires to achieve established presence.

“Our products have been curated with the finest shades of red, blue, yellow and white amongst others, to reveal surrealistic colour.

“We aim to put Malawi on the map when it comes to the paint industry and start-up businesses,” says Salman Azizi, Tropical Paints Director.