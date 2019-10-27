Devotion: Opposition shouldn’t stop you

Luke 19:12,14 “He said therefore, “A certain nobleman went into a far country to receive for himself a kingdom, and to return…..But his citizens hated him, and sent an envoy after him, saying, ‘We do not want this man to reign over us.”

Everytime you are changing levels and when new opportunities arise, there are oppositions that come along. So do not allow the opposition to distract you nor make you lose your vision in life. Focus on what God is doing in your life rather than the opposition that you are facing. People may not want you to reign but you will reign anyway because as a Child of God you reign as King in this life (Romans5:17).

1 Corinthians 16: 9 “Because a great door for effective work has opened to me, and there are many who oppose me.” An effective door has opened and there are many who oppose. Apostle Paul never said “BUT” there are many who oppose. Instead he used the word “AND” to show that it’s what is expected. For every door opening, adversity is inevitable. So don’t focus on those who choose to be your adversaries. Rather look at it as a sure sign that some doors have opened. Adversity is a sign of open door in your life.

Deu 28:7 “The LORD will cause your enemies who rise up against you to be struck before you. They will come out against you one way, and will flee before you seven ways.”

They may come in unity to oppose you but they will not succeed and instead they will be scattered and flee in seven directions. It’s not you scattering them but the Lord will do it for you. So keep on doing your job and don’t focus on who opposes you.

Confession:

I am the righteous of God. I do not quit, I do not give up. I am a winner now and always because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a success now and always. As they oppose me, I am growing bigger and better. In Jesus Name. Amen.

