Put your faith into action

James 2: 26 “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”

Dead faith cannot do anything. It’s same as a dead lion, it may look huge outside but if the lion doesn’t have life, even a small child can play in its mouth. In the same way even if your believing looks good and effective, if there’s no corresponding action, then the weakest of the challenges can play around with you and do anything they want and you are completely helpless. It is therefore important to add action to what you believe.

Don’t be like a dead lion. Show that you are alive by doing some action. Anything that is alive do some action. A living dog is better than a dead lion. Ecclesiastes 9: 4″ But he who is joined with all the living has hope, for a living dog is better than a dead lion.”

Hebrews 11: 4 “ By faith Abel offered to God a better sacrifice than Cain did, and by faith he was declared to be righteous, since God himself accepted his offerings. And by faith he continues to speak, even though he is dead.”

Take action and give to God according to your faith not according to your income. Givers know the results of their faith filled giving. Those who have no faith give according to what they see around them. They observe economy. They look at giving as a way of losing resources.

Hebrews 11:7 “By faith Noah, when warned about things not yet seen, reverently prepared an ark to save his family, and by faith he condemned the world and inherited the righteousness that comes by faith.”

Don’t wait till you see it. Take action based on the word even though outwardly it doesn’t look as if anything will happen. Outwardly there were no rains but Noah was moved by the Word and did an action of Faith that saved him and his family.

Hebrews 11: 8 “By faith Abraham, when called to go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going.”

He didn’t question God why are you sending me there? All he did was to take an action and move. Just do His Word and never question Him. He knows about tomorrow. You just know about today.

Heb 11:24-27 “By faith Moses, when he had grown up, refused to be called a son of Pharaoh’s daughter, because he preferred being mistreated with God’s people to enjoying the pleasures of sin for a short time….”

Faith makes you move out of comfort zone. Faith removes all Fears. You accept to risk even your own comfort and in order to get better results.

CONFESSION

My faith is living and active and am moved by the Word of God and not by passing vanities. I refuse to cower, I refuse to give up, I refuse to chicken out. I refuse to quit or to surrender. I am a Faith champion, now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

Watch Live Streaming Of Second Service Via Facebook Page From 2:30pm (Malawi Time Every Sunday). We stream on Facebook page GLOBAL UNITED BELIEVERS MINISTRY.

Worship with us. First service is at 930am to 1130am (New Block) and Second Service is at 130pm to 4pm (Main Hall). Both at Baptist media center in Blantyre. Opposite Wanderers football club House.

Join us also in any of our branches near you.

+265888326247 +265997538098