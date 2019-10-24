Nigerian man found with cocaine at KIA

Police at Kamuzu International Airport have arrested a Nigerian national for being found with cocaine at the airport.

Airport Police Public Relations Officer Sapulain Lee Chitonde said the suspect, Humphrey Dubem Okoro, was expecting to fly on Ethiopian Airlines on his way to Bamako in Mali.

Per procedure, his bag went through Police X-ray machine which later exposed the drug weighing 700 grams.

This prompted Police detectives to conduct a physical searching of the bag.

The police later identified Okoro who was already in the forward Lounge by this time.

The suspect (Okoro) after smelling a rat, fled from the lounge in an attempt to escape Lawful arrest by the Police.

Police detectives using their skills, scanned the perimeters of the Airport and the suspect was later found in a cruising Taxi heading to Lilongwe City.

“He was immediately apprehended and arrested and Cocaine weighing 0.7 Kgs (700 grams) was found concealed in a black plastic paper at the back of his checked in laptop bag,” Chitonde said.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in Police custody pending further investigations. The drug will also be examined and analyzed by Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board.

Okoro will appear before court where he will answer to the charges of attempting to export Dangerous Drugs contravening Section 11 (A) regulation 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act after Official

Humphrey Okoro was born on 12 December, 1990 in Nigeria and holds a Nigerian Passport Number: A50232832.

Two weeks ago, a woman identified as Harriet Namate was also arrested at the airport for dealing in drugs.