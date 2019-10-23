Police deny training cadets

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has rejected claims that it has trained and recruited 60 ruling party cadets.

MPS spokesperson James Kadadzera rejected the claims in a statement today released jointly with Registrar of the High Court Agness Patemba.

The report which circulated on social media claimed that the party cadets were trained at Mtakataka Police Training School in Dedza.

Kadadzera said the stories are totally untrue and mere propaganda.

“The truth of the matter is that the MPS was approached by the judiciary to train their court marshals into professional security officers,” Kadadzera said.

According to Kadadzera, the court marshals were trained at the training school in Dedza from September 22 to October 18.

“All the trained Judiciary security officers are in their respective workstations and interested groups are free to meet them and verify,” he said.

The police spokesperson advised Malawians to disregard the unfounded stories saying the Malawi Police Service is apolitical and serves Malawians regardless of political party, ethnic or religious affiliation.