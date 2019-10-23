Row over hijab hits Balaka school

A dispute over the Muslim headscarf has led to suspension of classes at M’manga Community Day and M’manga Primary schools in Balaka.

Students at the schools have not been learning over the past four weeks as tension has escalated between Muslims and Anglicans over the school management’s decision to bar students from wearing of hijab.

Reverend Mphatso Bango of M’manga Anglican Parish said the church cannot allow student to wear the headscarf.

“Our stand is that we do not allow learners to wear hijab or else we can turn the schools into private,” Bango said.

Speaking on the issue, Abdul Salaam Faduweck who is spokesperson for Hijab Task Force, an arm of the Muslim Association of Malawi said the Anglican Church’s ownership the school is questionable.

He said the people living around the school are usually involved in development projects at the school hence they are also part owners.

Meanwhile, Muslims have painted off a sign post at the school.

They also threatened to damage the Anglican cleric’s house forcing Anglican faithful to hold a vigil at the residence on Tuesday.