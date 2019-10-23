Truck drivers’ strike will worsen Malawi power situation – ESCOM

The strike by truck drivers which started on Monday will lead to massive load shedding, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has warned.

The company said this in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

Malawi is already experiencing long hours of power cuts as the Electricity Generation Company is failing to generate enough power.

To minimize the impact of power shortage, ESCOM buys power from AGGREKO Diesel Generators.

However, there is a risk that the ongoing strike by truck drivers will affect generation of electricity using diesel generators since fuel tankers are being stopped from passing through by the striking drivers.

“ESCOM would now like to inform its valued customers and the general public that if tankers carrying diesel from NOCMA fuel depots to AGGREKO Diesel Generators are not allowed to pass through, as a result of truck drivers’ nationwide strike, massive load shedding will result,” ESCOM said.

The company added that it was doing everything possible to minimise the impact of the power shortage.

The industrial action over low pay by truck drivers was called off yesterday by the Truck Drivers Association after government said the truck drivers should be receiving a minimum of K60,000 for ordinary truck drivers and K140,000 for fuel tanker drivers.

However, today other drivers urged their leaders to go back to the negotiating table with government. The drivers said they will continue protesting until their grievances are addressed.

During their strike, the drivers have been impounding all trucks found on the roads.