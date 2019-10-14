Guide to Mega Moolah Slot

This slot has accumulated mega-popularity and is one of the first slots that are thought of when players are asked what the best slots to play are. This slot is one of the top-rated on the market. This Microgaming slot has a wildlife theme that suits the wild and crazy wins that players stand a chance of winning. Try your luck and play the Mega Moolah slot here.

Mega Moolah General Info

This slot features uncomplicated gameplay that has proven to be a hit with players as rather than learning new rules, they can circle back to classics such as this one. The animal theme is a big part of its appeal, as well as, the wide betting range that makes Mega Moolah an inclusive slot suitable to all players no matter their budgets. This slot is more than worth a spin due to its low minimum bet. The low risk and high possible reward make this game perfect for all players.

Microgaming Slot Developer

Founded back in 1994, Microgaming burst onto the scene with hit slots and this addition to their portfolio is a slam-dunk. With over 850 unique titles this company certainly has the know-how that comes with being a leader in the industry. Having been there since the beginning of the online boom and founded the first online casino. They’ve kept up with the times and create relevant content that players love.

Gameplay on Mega Moolah Slots

There are 25 paylines to play across in this 5-reel slot which means that there are more chances to win than with standard video slots. The striking graphics and theme of this slot make for immersive gameplay. The various symbols in this slot are divided into three categories – high valued, low valued, and bonus symbols. The higher valued symbols include animal icons like lions, gazelles, elephants, and more. The lower valued symbols are represented by letters. Along with these symbols, there is a mysterious voodoo queen that makes an appearance every now and again. The usability and uncomplicated gameplay of this slot make it a top choice for many players.

Mega Moolah Special Features

This slot features standard bonus symbols like wilds and scatters. The wild is represented by a roaring lion and has the typical ability of substituting other symbols to help form winning combinations. The more wilds that you can land, the higher your cash prize. The lion can also act as a multiplier.

If players manage to land three scatters anywhere on the reels then free spins will be rewarded. The scatter is represented by a monkey and you can win up to 15 free spins through landing scatter symbols. Three monkeys will activate a bonus game that lets you pick a prize.

The bonus rounds in this slot are activated randomly making this slot even more fun. The most attractive part of this slot is the progressive jackpot. The bigger your bet, the better your chance of winning the pot. The only way to win is by entering the randomly activated bonus game.

The Verdict

Overall, this is one of the best slots that are on the market. Due to the high volume of millionaires have emerged from winning the jackpot this game has been dubbed the Millionaire-maker. There are great prizes on offer for a low cost and more importantly, this game is filled with fun.