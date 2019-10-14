Virtual Reality Casinos Explained 

Slot machine games have a long and fascinating history. They started out in small time local bars and have grown in popularity to now be found in casinos, bars and pubs all around the globe. Thanks to the explosion of the Internet, slot games can even now be played remotely at any place, anytime. They ways in which they’re played has evolved too, with more and more games including different levels, bonuses, rewards and features to create more depth. The graphics rival that of the latest Hollywood blockbuster and the potential winnings can be millions of pounds. Completely understandable why they’re so hugely popular then right? Well the world of slots and casino online is about to get even more exciting with the introduction of virtual reality. The majority of commentators are saying that virtual reality is about to transform casinos and slot games in a way so extraordinary it will rival that of the Internet revolution. A big statement but one that is definitely reasonable once we explain what virtual reality is all about.

The tech behind these online casinos

Virtual reality technology creates an interactive and immersive gambling experience, transporting players into another world. If you’re playing at home slot games can make you feel like you’re right there under the bright Vegas casino lights. Virtual reality slots go beyond the 3D slots that players can easily find on any casino website and still work well to fully engage punters. The use of a headset/helmet is essential for the real VR experience as it works by engaging with the human senses to transport a player into a different world. Most VR headsets stimulate just the hearing and sight which both work to deceive a player into feeling as if they are in a completely different environment. The more technological advanced VR headsets are still in developmental stages but reportedly now even involve engaging with a players sense of smell and touch.

VR casino slots

Virtual reality slots are truly a completely different ballgame when it comes to casino games. Those who have given it a go describe being so immersed and ‘in the zone’, they now consider standard slots to pale in comparison. Players in a virtual reality online casino can do nearly all that they would do in a real life establishment. The headset stimulates the same environment as a casino even down to the loud, coin dropping background noise and the bright spotlight ceilings. Players can get the exact same feeling of walking into a casino and scanning for which machine to walk up to or even wandering around in the crowds of people, deciding where to go next. The future of online casinos is something that looks incredible. Soon enough, mass production and availability of virtual reality technology will give millions of people all over the world a chance to have the best of both worlds. Players will no longer have to give up the casino experience for the convenience of online gaming, and will instead be able to enjoy their own home comforts whilst having that Las Vegas rush.