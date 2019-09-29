Airtel Malawi sponsors trip for MISA award winners

Airtel Malawi has sponsored a trip to South Africa for two business journalists who won Media Institute Southern Africa – MISA Malawi awards.

The journalists are Tadala Kaledzera from Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and Joseph Mwale from Nations Publication Limited ((NPL).

Speaking after the symbolic presentation of the donation, Corporate Communications and SCR Manager Norah Chavula said Airtel has been supporting MISA Malawi for 11 years on categories of World Press Freedom Day, Gala dinner and media award winners on Business and Economics of the year.

She added that recently the mobile service provider was providing prizes such as laptops as way of introducing different prizes to the reporters.

“This year we have sponsored this trip to Johannesburg on air tickets, money for shopping and two nights to relax, it is inspiring to see that there is a competition among reporters since last year there were other winners,” she explained

In her remarks, Chairperson for MISA Malawi Chapter Teresa Ndanga commended Airtel Malawi for the good relationship saying it has been extremely exciting to see the journalists traveling abroad to explore and learn few things outside the country.

She then asked for more support from other organisations to make the media practitioners work easier and infective.

In her remarks, Tadala Kaledzera from Zodiak Broadcasting Station thanked Airtel Malawi for the trip and encouraged fellow journalists more specifically women to develop interest in business and economics reporting.

The other winner Mwale also encouraged media practitioners by asking them never to down upon themselves saying anyone is capable of winning any award.