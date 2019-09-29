Woman dumps baby near graveyard

Police in Dowa are hunting for a woman who dumped a baby girl near Dowa District Hospital graveyard after delivery at Dowa District Hospital on Tuesday.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha confirmed the incident Friday saying one of the hospital’s patient attendants discovered the baby while passing by the graveyard.

M’bumpha said the woman had hid the baby under a shrub, from which the baby was heard crying.

“The patient attendant went close to the shrub. He found the baby with only a cloth wrapped around the waist and had rubbish all over the body and was being attacked by ants.

“He rushed home to get some cloths and covered it and took the baby to the hospital’s post-natal ward for proper checkup and treatment,” M’bumpha said.

The baby is currently being treated at the hospital as investigations are underway to arrest the mother.

Mana

By Elizabeth Zabula