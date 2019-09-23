Miracle tender! Major 1 does it again

Haters will claim it is fake! But Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has done it again!

After helping a man win a multi-trillion US dollar tender that dwarfed the world’s GDP, Prophet Bushiri has helped another business person in South Africa win a series miracle tenders.

“Petros Ngomani from Limpopo says he was here in the month of July as he is a member of ECG. He fully believed that one day God of Major 1 will also change his situation. He has heard many testimonies and believed in his heart that he will also one day testify” alleged a note which was posted by Bushiri’s official Facebook page yesterday.

The post was quoting the testimony that Petros Ngomani had shared during the Sunday service.

The page claimed that offers for the entrepreneur started pouring following an encounter with the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader who is also known as Major 1, winning 2 tenders pegged at an equivalent of about 90 million Malawi Kwacha.

“After he attended the service in the month of the Holy Spirit, which the Prophet declared that he sees financial breakthroughs. God of Major 1 did it for him. He says he received two tender contracts in one month which are worth R1.7 million [over 80 million kwacha] each tender after the Prophet had declared” claimed the post.

The Malawian born prophet is one of the highly celebrated pastors in Africa with a magnitude of followers across the continent. His ECG church has a headquarters in South Africa with branches that cut across continents.