Bullets see off Karonga United

Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday beat Karonga United 1-0 to make two it wins in two games.

Nixon Nyasulu’s powerful header in the 27th minute was enough to give Bullets all the three points.

The Blantyre giants became the first team in the 2019 Super League season to return from Karonga Stadium with six points after another win against Savenda Chitipa 3-nil on Saturday.

In an interview, Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa was happy with the win.

“We are building a youthful side and it seems it is working for us, we are sure that we are going to defend the championship,” Pasuwa said.

Karonga coach Dan Dzimkambani said his players did not utilize their chances despite playing well.

“The goal that Bullets scored also put our boys to play under pressure. We have many games ahead we will focus on that,” he said.

Bullets are still second position with 38 points while Karonga are on position 9 with 25 points in the Tnm Super League.