Savenda Chitipa face Bullets

Savenda Chitipa United will this afternoon play against Nyasa Big Bullets in the Tnm Super League at Karonga Stadium.

In the first round of the league, Chitipa held Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Alex Ngwira, coach for Savenda Chitipa, said their aim is to get maximum points.

“We know that Bullets will come flat out since we played a draw in Blantyre, but let’s wait until end of the game,” said Ngwira.

Assistant coach for Bullets, Peter Mponda told reporters on Friday that they are also looking to win all their games this weekend.

“We did not come here to tour Karonga, we are here to play and win games that’s all,” Mponda said.

Currently, Savenda Chitipa are on an eight game unbeaten run.

On Sunday, Bullets will be hosted by Karonga United at the Karonga stadium.

Savenda Chitipa are on position 21 with 20 points while Bullets are on second position with 34 points in the Tnm Super League.