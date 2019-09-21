Atupele leaves for China

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has left for China where he will be a visiting scholar at Peking University.

According to UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga, Muluzi is expected back in Malawi in December this year.

“This is to inform you that our president Hon Atupele Muluzi will leave the country today (Saturday 21st Sept) for China where he will be a visiting scholar at Peking university.

“He will later proceed to India where he is expected to attend a board meeting for Energy Fund for Africa,” Ndanga wrote on Facebook.

Following Muluzi’s departure, the UDF has appointed Mangochi South Parliamentarian Lilian Patel as acting president.

“Lilian Patel will handle all matters in the President’s office in an acting capacity,” Ndanga said.

Muluzi contested on a UDF ticket in the May 21 presidential elections but he came fourth. The UDF leader also lost his parliamentary seat in Machinga North East constituency.

Before the elections, Muluzi was Minister in the Democratic Progressive Party administration.

