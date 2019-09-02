Foreign based players join Flames camp

South Africa based duo of striker Richard Mbulu and midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior arrived in the country on Sunday to join the Flames camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Round Qualifier against Botswana.

The Flames will play the Zebras back to back starting away in Francistown on Saturday with the return leg set for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Mbulu and Phiri, who are teammates at South African Premier Soccer League side Baroka FC, are among the six foreign based players Coach Meke Mwase has called for the two assignments.

Midfielder John Banda who plies his trade in Mozambique, as well as Robin Ngalande and Yamikani Chester, who are based in the USA and Azerbaijan respectively, will join the squad today.

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango will join the team in Johannesburg enroute to Botswana on Wednesday.

The following is the list of players who are expected to start training at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday Morning:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali -Silver Strikers Ernest Kakhobwe-Nyasa Big Bullets William Thole -Be Forward Wanderers

DEFENDERS

Charles Petro-Nyasa Big Bullets Stanley Sanudi -Be Forward Wanderers Trever Kalema -Silver Strikers Peter Cholopi -Be Forward Wanderers Dennis Chembezi -Be Forward Wanderers Precious Sambani -Nyasa Big Bullets Gomezgani Chirwa -Nyasa Big Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

Mike Mkwate -Nyasa Big Bullets Chimwemwe Idana -Nyasa Big Bullets Chikoti Chirwa-Kamuzu Barracks Peter Banda -Nyasa Big Bullets Micium Mhone -Blue Eagles Yamikani Chester – North Carolina FC ( USA) John Banda- Ferraviaro de Nampula (Mozambique) Gerald Phiri- Baroka FC ( South Africa) Francisco Madinga-Be Forward Wanderers Alfred Manyozo -Be Forward Wanderers Felix Zulu-Be Forward Wanderers Chimango Kaira -Nyasa Big Bullets

STRIKERS