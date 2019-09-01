Malawi’s Olympic dream ends in Kenya

The She-Flames lost 3-0 to Kenya at the Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday to crash out of the Olympic Qualifiers.

Malawi won the first leg 3-2 but in Kenya in the return leg the Harambee Starlets overturned last week’s defeat to go through to third round of the Olympics Qualifiers on a 5-3 aggregate win.

Cynthia Shilwatso gave Kenya the lead in the first half before Mwanahalima Adams struck twice in the second half to ensure a 3-0 win.

In the third round of the Olympics Qualifiers, the Kenyans are set to meet either Gabon or Ghana.

Malawi Starting XI

16. Samir Amidu (GK), 2. Chimwemwe Madise, 6. Towera Vinkhumbo, 5. Patricia Nyirenda, 4. Maureen Phiri, 9. Sabina Thom, 12. Madyina Nguluwe, 8. Salome Vinkhumbo, 20. Wezzie Mvula, 11. Tabitha Chawinga, 10. Temwa Chawinga

Substitutes

1. Mercy Sikelo (GK), 19. Shira Dimba, 17. Chikondi Gondwe, 15. Emily Jossam, 3. Ruth Nyirongo, 18. Mary Chavinda, 14. Zainab Kapanda, 13. Linda Kasenda, 7. Asimenye Simwaka