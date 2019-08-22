Mwapasa appointed Malawi Police IG

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Duncan Mwapasa as acting Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Mwapasa’s appointment is with effect from with effect from 21st, August, 2019.

The new IG, who was the Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for Operations, has replaced Rodney Jose who proceeded on leave yesterday.

Jose is expected to retire in November this year when he will have reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Mwapasa becomes head of the police at a time rights activist are planning to hold post-election protests at the country’s borders and airports.

On Wednesday, Mutharika ordered the police and the Malawi Defence Force to use necessary force to stop the protests.