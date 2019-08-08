Malawi draughts team in SA for friendlies

Malawi National Draughts team is in South Africa to play friendly matches in readiness for the World Draughts Championship to be held in Bulgaria in September.

Association of Draughts in Malawi (ADMA) General Secretary Suzgo Alpha Nkhoma said the team will also process visas for the Bulgaria trip.

“Yes I can confirm that Malawi draughts team of four athletes comprising 3 masters has left for Pretoria, South Africa to process visas ahead of World Draughts Championship in Bulgaria from 1st to 10th next month of September.

“Apart from visa processing, the team will have strength testing friendly matches with Mind Sport Masters of Johannesburg on 9 and 10 August,” Nkhoma said.

The four athletes who have traveled are International Master Moses Winesi (Current Malawi Champion) Federation Master Madalitso Thom, International Master Enock Makoka Banda and Humble Bondo.

The team will be back in Malawi next week.