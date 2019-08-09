HRDC condemns undressing of female police officer

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has condemned the undressing, beating and humiliation of a female police officer in Lilongwe during Tuesday’s demonstrations.

The organisation said this in a press statement signed by HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo and Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence and endorsed by the organization’s members on Thursday.

The coalition also condemned violence, vandalism of private and public property and the use of live bullets by the Malawi Police Service (MPs) which resulted in one protester being shot.

In the statement, Mtambo said the demonstrators who turned in large numbers gathered peacefully at Lilongwe Community Ground as they were planning to start marching to Capital hill when the police used teargas to the protesters and in return the demonstrators started stoning the police officers.

“In the tension that ensued, some protesters lost their minds and set on fire a riot vehicle for the MPS and a house belonging to a police officer,” explained.

The HRDC Chairperson claimed that the violent behavior was a direct result of a statement by the Inspector General Rodney Jose that the police would use all force to deal with the demonstrations regarding that HRDC did not receive permission from the IG or authorities.

He then said the security providers must consider their actions carefully before taking unreasonable action like teargassing, chasing or beating up unarmed protesters and commended Malawi Defence Force (MDF) for restoring law and order.

He also commended Malawi Police Service for restoring law and order in Blantyre and Mzuzu and thanked Malawians for turning out in large numbers to demand Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah to resign on suspicion that she mismanaged May 21 results where President Peter Mutharika was declared a winner.