Mandela ‘Third Eye’ racks up 40 views for ‘Not My Type’ after 30 days

One of the country’s most decorated artist Third Eye is having a bad time on an international platform as his product is not getting a lot of views.

Born Mandela Mwanza, the veteran rapper dropped visuals for his song, Not My Type, on YouTube a month ago. On a sad note, the video has been viewed less than 45 times in more than 30 days.

Despite the song featuring Classick who is one of Malawi’s top rappers, it is having less impact on the international platform. The VJ Ice directed video received positive feedback back home only to attract embarrassments on the international scene.

Perhaps the two Malawian hip hop heavyweights are yet to make a name on the international stage. Normally, popular musicians attract heavy traffic on the videos’ platform a few hours after uploading their work.

Recently, Davido’s video which features American Chris Brown recorded over a million views in 10 hours.