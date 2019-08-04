Mlatho suffer second straight defeat

Mlatho Mponela on Sunday lost their second game in two days as they went down 2-1 to Moyale Barracks in the Tnm Super League.

The loss came a day after the visitors also lost to Mzuni FC at the Mzuzu Stadium.

In Sunday’s match, Moyale took the lead in the 25th minute when Gastin Simkonda’s powerful shot beat Mlatho goalkeeper Chikondi Kajanga.

The visitors equalized 12 minutes after half time. Moyale Barracks defenders failed to clear a Mlatho corner and the ball landed on Eric Kaonga who made no mistake but to put the ball in the net.

In the 77th minute, Lloyd Nyaliwa nodded into the net to give Moyale a 2-1 win.

Moyale coach Collins Nkuna was happy to get his first win since becoming the club’s boss.

“We told our boys not to use our usual game since Mlatho also wanted to win after losing the game yesterday,” said Nkuna.

Mlatho Mponela’s George Zulu said team’s main problem is scoring goals

“We want to assure our supporters that we will work hard to stay in the Super League,” said Zulu.

Following the win, Moyale moved to position 9 with 15 points from 13 games, while Mlatho Mponela are still on position 14 with 11 points from 14 games.