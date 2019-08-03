Mzuni edge Mlatho

Mzuni FC on Saturday beat Mlatho Mponela 1-0 to move to position nine in the Super League.

Taniel Mhango scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute as the Mzuzu based side registered back to back wins following another victory last week.

Earlier in the game, Mlatho Mponela’s Patrick Macheso missed a penalty when his effort hit the crossbar.

Speaking after the match, Mzuni coach Gilbert said his side missed a lot of chances.

“I am happy we have collected another three points. Mlatho is a good team and I told my players to work hard and not to give up. We are aiming to move up the table as the first round draws to an end,” Chirwa said.

Coach for Mlatho Mponela George Zulu said his boys played well and their focus now is on their match against Moyale Barracks tomorrow at the same Mzuzu Stadium.

In the league, Mlatho are on position 14 with 11 points from 13 games.