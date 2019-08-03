Police arrest two over fake bank notes

Police in Dowa have arrested two men who were found with K141,000 in fake Malawian currency.

Police have identified the two as Aaron Nkhata, 23, and Batson Kantepa, 24, all from Kantepa village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.

According to Dowa police station Publicist, Sub. Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the incident occurred on August 2, 2019 at the Dowa boma.

Kaponda said the police through Criminal Investigation Branch (CID) office received a tip from two commercial sex workers that the suspects were sleeping with the sex workers at the Boma and were giving the women fake Malawian currency.

Following the tip, the police arrested the two after they escaped to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in the district.

The suspects were found with K141,000 fake money all in K1,000 notes.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to trace the source.

Story by Vincent Gunde