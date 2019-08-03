Clinical Bullets hammer Silver Strikers to go second

…as KB, Civil share spoils…

Nyasa Big Bullets needed a victory to have any chance of closing on Kamuzu Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers in the title race and they did exactly what was required of them with a fantastic performance to dismantle Silver Strikers 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

First half goals from Hassan Kajoke and Precious Sambani put Calista Pasuwa’s side in the driving seat before Chimwemwe Idana’s beautiful goal to snuff out any chances of a Silver fightback.

Bullets, coming from a barren draw to Wanderers last week, made only one change, bringing on board Bright Munthali for Chiukepo Msowoya while the Central Bankers had Herbert Wayekha in the starting eleven to replace Yunus Sherrif who was serving a one match suspension.

The hosts should have taken the lead in the 4th minute when Gomezgani Chirwa found Kajoke in the box who wasted no time to shoot at goal only to be denied by Brighton Munthali in goals for the visitors.

The defending league champions were coming wave after wave through Mike Mkwate, Idana, Chimango Kayira and Peter Banda who completely controlled the midfield at the expense of Victor Limbani and Young Chimodzi Jnr.

It wasn’t surprising when the home side took the lead in a dramatic fashion through Kajoke, who managed to beat the offside trap before a clinical finish past Munthali, 1-0.

Sensing danger, the Area 47 side had to drop down deep in order to contain the pressure from Bullets’ attacking midfielders.

The Bankers made use of Duncan Nyoni who was giving Gomezgani Chirwa tough time on the left flank and his brilliance on the ball almost handled them the much needed goal when his cross found Michael Tete unmarked in the box but the forward slipped down to allow Nixon Nyasulu to recover before making a clearance.

The visitors were now stable, making some strides in the middle of the park and moments later, the match was level.

A cross from Nyoni was missed by Rabson Chiyenda in an aerial combat, leaving Tete with an easy task of heading the ball into the net, 1-1.

The match was destined for a stalemate in the half but Sambani came from nowhere to head past Munthali from Chirwa’s cross from the right flank of the southern goal post, 2-1.

After the recess, Bullets continued their dominance and they nearly increased the lead in the 52nd minute but Kajoke’s powerful volley narrowly missed the target.

With his side trailing, Young Chimodzi Snr made a change eight minutes later, pulling out ineffective Limbani for Kondwani Mwaila to try to win back the midfield battle, which was mostly dominated by the hosts.

Mkwate, Banda and Idana were in total control of the match as they kept on causing havoc inside Silver’ defense.

Bullets introduced Chiukepo Msowoya for Munthali while Thuso Paipi paved the way for Green Harawa.

However, it was Bullets who made sure that maximum points were in the bag when Idana scored a cracker from outside the penalty box following brilliant exchange of passes between Msowoya, Banda and Mkwate.

At the other end, the visitors almost responded through Khuda Muyawa who was set through by Mwaila only to see his shot well saved by Chiyenda.

The Bankers tried their level best to reduce the arrears but Bullets stood firm to collect three points and move up to third with 26 points from 14 games while the visitors are still stuck on 6th position with 22 points from 13 games.

Their next assignment is at the same venue against Ntopwa FC.

In another Super League match, Kamuzu Barracks moved temporarily to the top of the standings following a goalless draw against Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium.

The Soldiers needed to win in order to open up a three point lead over Wanderers but they could only manage a draw against the resurgence Civil Sporting who are now slowly coming into top four contention following a disastrous five game winless run some weeks ago.

The action continues on Sunday with exciting fixtures in all the regions.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks will host Mlatho Mponela while Masters Security will entertain Blue Eagles at Dedza Stadium.

At Mulanje Park, Mighty Tigers will welcome Wanderers while TN Stars will play host to Karonga United at Kasungu Stadium, with Ntopwa FC hosting Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.