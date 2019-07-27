Limping Mzuni host Dwangwa

After being awarded three points last week, struggling Mzuni will today host Dwangwa United in the Tnm Super League.

The points Mzuni got after Masters Security failed to show up pushed them to position 13 with nine points from 10 games.

Mzuni’s coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said they are ready to bag three more points.

“Dwangwa is another good side but we can’t manage to lose this game, we are trying to push up from where we are now,” said Mwafulirwa.

In another game today, Moyale Barracks will face Savenda Chitipa United. This will be the first game for new Moyale coach Collins Nkuna whose side will also play Karonga United on Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

“It’s not easy to collect points at Karonga Stadium but we are going to fight,” said Nkuna.

On his part, Alex Ngwira who is coach for Savenda Chitipa United said little by little his boys are gaining confidence.

“My boys have now started winning confidence and anything can happen on Saturday as we are playing Moyale barracks,” said Ngwira.

Savenda Chitipa are on position 14 with 9 points from 13 games while Moyale are on 10th position with 11 points.