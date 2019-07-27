Mzuni bag maximum points against Dwangwa

Collen Nkhulambe scored and missed a penalty as Mzuni moved up to 10th on the Super League table with a win over Dwangwa United.

Mzuni have 12 points from 11 games while Dwangwa are still bottom of the table with 8 points from 13 games.

Less than 500 people watched the game at Mzuzu Stadium where Mzuni started attacking from kick off and only a goal line clearance prevented them from taking an early lead.

In the 18th minute, Mzuni found the net. Dwangwa goalkeeper Emmanuel Yasin parried a free kick into the path of Nkhulambe who made no mistake but to kick the ball into the net.

At the end of the first half, Mzuni were awarded a penalty after Phillip Chirwa was fouled in the box but Nkhulambe missed the spot kick.

The home side also missed another penalty in the second half which was this time taken by Phillip Chirwa but they still got the three points as the game ended 1-0.

Coach for Mzuni Gilbert Chirwa criticized the performance of his players despite the win.

“Although we won but let us accept that we didn’t play our usual game as Mzuni. Even the body language of our players tells that we are passing through difficult times,” said Chirwa.

On his part, Dwangwa United coach Rodwell Mbetewa blamed poor officiation for the loss.

“Referees are the ones that cost us. You can agree with me that they gave our opponent two dubious penalties. Anyway, we are going to work hard for us to move up,” said Mbetewa.