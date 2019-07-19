Anti-Ansah demos resume in Malawi

Demonstrators are back on the streets across the country as they continue to call for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

In Lilongwe, the demonstrations led by civil society organisations and opposition politicians started at Community Centre Ground but the police presence was not as heavy as it was during post-election protests.

However, there is a large turnout of people – both men and women – wearing red and black T-shits with messages such as Osaopa, Thieves must fall, No Tippex elections.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtambo told the protesters to refrain from violence and theft.

Mtambo asked Malawi Police Services to take action at anyone who will be involved in violence and criminal activities.

In his remarks, Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence said if Ansah does not resign after today’s protests the next demonstrations will be sour.

The demonstrations in Lilongwe will end Capital Hill.