We have cricketers not footballers: Khuda mocks Flames players

Controversial Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba is at it again, this time, mocking his fellow Flames players as cricketers and not footballers.

In a video clip being circulated in the social media, Muyaba is seen making fun at Flames players for exiting the 2019 Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa.

The Flames let a two goal lead slip to bow out of the competition with a 4-2 shoot-out loss to Zambia on Sunday evening.

“Kulibe wampira ku Malawi, tili ndi osewera cricket okhaokha, mwabwerakotu, timadziwa (we have no footballers in Malawi but cricketers. You are back from the tournament, I knew that you wouldn’t survive),” said Muyaba.

This is the second time for the former Moyale Barracks striker to find himself at the centre of controversy after he was allegedly involved in a battle against his own head coach Lovemore Fazili when he was dropped from the national team.

Weeks ago, Muyaba also released a video clip where he mocked Be Forward Wanderers players following the team’s exit in the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

In September last year, Muyaba made headlines again when he announced his retirement from the national team without even kicking the ball, saying he was tired with people who don’t value his contributions to football, especially in the domestic flight where he felt he was better than some of the players who made it into Ronny Van Geneudgen’s final list for Morocco’s game in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The player later rescinded his decision after he was summoned to a hearing by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Prior to his move to Silver Strikers from Moyale Barracks earlier this year, Muyaba blasted his former employers for alleged mistreatment when he was denied an opportunity to join a Mozambican club.

He also announced his resignation from the military using his Facebook account before being fired by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).