Witches, your honeymoon is over – declares Prophet Mboro

Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, commonly known as Prophet Mboro has declared that the honeymoon for people practicing witchcraft in South Africa is over.

The controversial man of God told Malawi24 that he will deal with all witches in his ongoing “Destruction of Witchcraft” crusade around the rainbow nation and later spread to neighbouring countries.

The Two-Week crusade which started last Friday, May 31 is currently underway at 2097 Gumede Street, in Katlehong.

“Ntate Moporo will walk in your home by praying and walking on the soil you brought from your yard” declares the crusade’s poster that Malawi24 has seen.

Ntate Moporo as Prophet Motsoeneng is fondly called by his followers will also live stream his sessions for viewers across the world to witness his spiritual powers.

It has been testified that Ntate Mboro, with his spiritual energy and powers, has been thorn in the lives of witches. Some witches and wizards have been coming forward with testimonies on how Prophet Mboro delivered them.

“I bow down to the God of Ntate Moporo after years of spiritual battle that included bewitching my daughter in law and prevented her from conceiving a child,” testified one congregant, Jackson Nyamula who was a devout witch and has shared his story with several leading media houses in South Africa including the Daily Sun of how he used to practice witchcraft before the deliverance.

Jackson also confessed to the Germiston Police in South Africa of his undertakings.

Unlike some of well-known South Africa based prophets like Shepherd Bushiri and Alpha Lukau who are said to charge fees for prayers, the crusade and prayer sessions with Prophet Mboro are free of charge.

He is however haunted by a 2016 fake news story that he claims was initiated by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s media team. The team, claims Mboro, started a fake story that he had visited heaven where he took a selfie with Jesus.

Mboro is also a celebrated philanthropist in South Africa where he is highly respected for his miracles and accurate prophecies.

