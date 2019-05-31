Jomo Sono hails Mwase

South African football legend Jomo Sono has hailed Flames caretaker Meke Mwase following Malawi’s three game unbeaten run at the Cosafa Cup.

Sono who is the owner of Jomo cosmos football club said he is not surprised with the way the Malawi National Team is playing under Mwase.

“Mwase played for Cosmos for three seasons and he was a player who worked hard and delivered results. Even when he left I knew his heart was still at Cosmos,” Sono said.

Malawi beat Seychelles and Namibia before a 1-1 draw with Mozambique to finish top of their group with seven points.

The Flames will play Zambia in the quarterfinals of the competition on Sunday.