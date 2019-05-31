Task force formed to raise funds for Mzuni

Well-wishers have formed a task force to raise funds for financially troubled Mzuni FC.

This comes as the team is now considering withdrawing from the Super League.

General Secretary for Mzuni FC Donex Chilonga said the community wants the Super League side to continue participating in the top flight.

“Mzuni FC is in deep financial problems hence the introduction of task force maybe will help to keep the team going,” said Chilonga.

Members of the task force include second vice president of Football Association of Malawi Orthaniel Hara, Sulom executive committee member Henz Banda and Northern Region Football Association’s Masiya Nyasulu.

A football fan in Mzuzu, Chiweza Nyirongo, told Malawi24 that it is sad for a team that is widely supported in the city to be struggling financially.

“I am asking my fellow football lovers to put the little we have to help our team,” he said.

Mzuni started struggling financially after the Mzuzu University Council stopped sponsoring the club.

The council wanted the team to consist of students only but the club’s management refused and later decided to part ways with the university.