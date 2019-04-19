Youth NGO donates to flood victims

Tithandizane youth support organization (TIYSO) has donated assorted items to people who lost their property due to floods that recently hit some parts of the southern region.

The Balaka based non-profit making organization has intervened by donating maize, beans, kitchen utensils, clothes and beddings all valued at K1.2 million.

The organization’s co-founder and executive director Aubrey Duwa said his organization deemed it necessary to donate the items considering the gravity of damage the floods have cause d.

Duwa said they assessed the impact of the damage and finally to prioritize the very vulnerable, the sick, the widowed, the elderly, child headed families and the sick.

He believes the assistance will go a long way in cushioning the effects of the devastation.

“We know that there are a multitude of victims out there that needs urgent attention and support. But our resources are limited. Nonetheless, we believe the assistance they have received today will make a significant impact in one way or another,” he explained.

Duwa disclosed that his organization has so far constructed a decent house for a victim and very soon they will roll-out construction of five houses for victims whose houses were demolished in the tragedy and are living in destitute conditions.

Meanwhile, the organization is calling on the corporate world and all well-wishers to assist with financial support so that they can reach out to more victims.

The beneficiaries were randomly drawn from areas of Mpulura, Sawali, Matola and Chiendausiku in Balaka district.

One of the beneficiaries is Elles Sangweni from Matola village. The 56 year old widow recalls how she escaped the jaws of death on the night of 15 March, 2019. Her house collapsed as a result of raging water that made their way into her house. All her crops were washed away, leaving her hopeless and helpless.

Since then, she has been living a miserable life as she has nothing to rely on for her daily survival.

The visibly dejected woman said the assistance is timely and she can now see light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s like a dream come true receiving this assistance. I never anticipated this kind of gesture and especially from these young men and women. I can now afford a smile,” she explained.

Malawi was among the three southern African countries that were hit by cyclone Idai. Approximately 850 thousand people were affected in the country.