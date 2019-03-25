DPP aspirant for Phalombe East launches manifesto

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for Phalombe East Constituency Amos Mailosi who is also deputy minister of Defence launched his 2019-2024 manifesto at Nazombe primary school ground on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview after the launch, Mailosi said his number one priority is looking at the economic empowerment opportunities for people in his area to be able to make money on their own in order for them to address the challenges they are facing.

Among others, Mailosi promised to support agriculture diversification and enhance security in the area. He went on to say that security is very paramount when talking about developments in an area.

“Issues of irrigation, provision of farm inputs will be looked into, whereby in the process people will be dealing with food insecurity issues at the same time they will be getting money. In terms of security, issues of child trafficking, abduction and killing of people with albinism will be put to an end,” he said.

Mailosi added that if voted as MP he will continue supporting infrastructure developments which include roads, bridges, schools and health facilities.

According to Mailosi, people in Phalombe East face challenges during the rainy season because of poor roads hence one of the key issues which will be looked into is road infrastructure.

“Government has already given us the project of road construction works of Chiringa to Muloza. All these will be looked into very seriously in this second term if I am actually voted into power.”