Malawi National Youth Council in clean-up campaign

Malawi National Youth Council has embarked on a clean-up campaign which will be conducted in all districts in the country.

The council on Friday launched the national youth clean-up campaign in Lilongwe,.

Speaking to Malawi24, Chief executive Officer for Malawi National Youth Council Dingiswayo Jere said that the youths are fast and fresh and engaging them in such imperative projects is a crucial decision.

According to Jere, tourists have no deal with a country that has got unclean societies hence this campaign is expected to too boost tourism sector in the country.

“National Youth Council wishes its country well and as youths we have thought of being a part and parcel to ensuring cleanliness in our communities. We would like to prove to the nation that the time to involve youths in perpetuating all sorts of impurities is expired, now our focus is on how to develop this country,” Jere narrated.

Commenting on the development, Mayor for Lilongwe City Council Desmond Bikoko celebrated the campaign revealing that it has come in at the right time as most societies are encountering financial hiccups which have resulted to the council’s failure to deliver to its best.

Emphasising on Lilongwe council, Bikoko bemoaned that the council is lacking enough resources to collect garbage out of the city and he has thrown an appeal to other stakeholders to borrow a leaf from National Youth Council to come forward and showcase their patriotism for their city.

“We are really happy with this campaign and we expect to have clean cities. And as a city council we promise to work with them in arresting dirtiness our locations,” Bikoko said.

During the launch, 17 schools showed up and anticipated the beginning of the campaign. This campaign is being sponsored by Medical Aid Society of Malawi-MASM, Beata holdings and World University Service Canada.