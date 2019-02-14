Devotion: Your prayer works

James 5:16-17 “The insistent prayer of a righteous person is powerfully effective. Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain, and it didn’t rain on the earth for three years and six months.”

Prayer of one person called Elijah affected the whole world. Everyone in this world felt the effects of the prayer of Elijah regardless of where they were staying during that time.

The scripture above says the prayer of a righteous person would be as effective in prayer. Who is the righteous person? The Bible tells us that all believers are righteous. 2Corinthians 5:21 “For him who knew no sin he made to be sin on our behalf; so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

You are righteous because Jesus became sin for you. Righteousness is not based on works. Righteousness is based on what Jesus did for us and we obtain it when we get born again. Righteousness is what qualifies you to stand before God and pray and get answers.

Being a righteous person, you must take advantage of that and stand before God in prayer as often as possible.