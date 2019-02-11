Devotion: Use His name

Mark 16:17-18 ” These signs will accompany those who believe: In my name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new languages; they will pick up snakes with their hands, and whatever poison they drink will not harm them; they will place their hands on the sick and they will be well.”

Moses had a rod which he could use for various purposes in various situations. The rod represented authority. When he was in Pharaoh’s court he used it and made a snake out of it. When he was at red sea, he used it to part waters. When they had no water in the wilderness, he hit the rock and produced water. In short it was a solution in times of need. However the rod is gone and forgotten.

When Christ came, He knew believers would need something similar to the rod of Moses. He therefore gave us His name to use as the authority in every situation. When you meet a challenge, use the name of Jesus. Rebuke sicknesses in that name. Lay hands on the sick, including yourself and rebuke the sickness in the name. When you are praying every type of prayer, use the name. Even at work, school or business, do it in the name of Jesus. You will get the right results. Col 3:17 “And whatever you do in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

It’s the name that is lifted above every other name. Any failure, Incompetence, Cancer, TB, poverty, Worry, Fear, Confusion and so on have names. All these names are subjected to the name of Jesus. Speak with authority the name of Jesus and none would stand. They will all bow down to the Name.Phil 2:9-10″ As a result God exalted him and gave him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow – in heaven and on earth and under the earth.”

Only Born Agains can use it, the non believers who try to use the Name bring themselves more trouble.Acts 19:13-16″ But some itinerant Jewish exorcists tried to invoke the name of the Lord Jesus over those who were possessed by evil spirits, saying, “I sternly warn you by Jesus whom Paul preaches.” (Now seven sons of a man named Sceva, a Jewish high priest, were doing this.) But the evil spirit replied to them, “I know about Jesus and I am acquainted with Paul, but who are you?” Then the man who was possessed by the evil spirit jumped on them and beat them all into submission. He prevailed against them so that they fled from that house naked and wounded.”

Confession

I have been given the authority in the Name of Jesus. I use the name every day in everything. The name cannot fail because it is above everything that is named. I get the right results everytime in Jesus Name. Amen

