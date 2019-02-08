FIFA president hails Bullets for title win

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Nyasa Big Bullets for winning the 2018 TNM Super League title.

In a letter sent through the Football Association of Malawi, the world soccer governing body’s president hailed Bullets for winning the title, saying the victory all goes down to the team’s determination.

“It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Nyasa Big Bullets for their first championship title since 2015 and 13th overall.

“This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for the great achievement.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Nyasa Big Bullets FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football,” reads part of the statement.

Bullets won the title with 71 points after a successful campaign where they only tested a single defeat in 30 games.

Bullets are the most successful club in Malawi having won the league 13 times, seconded by Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.