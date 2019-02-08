Malawi to host leadership conference dubbed Catalyst

As the count down to the tripartite elections scheduled for May 21 this year continues, the International Christian Assembly has organized a leadership conference dubbed Catalyst 2019 to drill and equip leaders with leadership skills and knowledge.

The conference which among others wants to increase leaders influence and teach them how to translate the theoretical knowledge into practice is expected on 8th and 9th February at the newly built ICA youth Auditorium in Lilongwe under the theme Innovative leadership.

Speaking in an interview, one of the organizers Pastor Jerry Zimba said this year’s conference is special and unique considering that 2019 Malawi will have general elections and people – both those vying for various public positions and even those who are not – are due to learn what leadership is all about.

“Leadership is one key area that affects the progress of any community. We need leaders that are truly leaders, not just leaders because they are in positions. Innovative leadership is therefore a must for people to increase their influence, one of the ways to sharpen these leadership skills is through such conferences,” he said.

Zimba also added that the conference targets all kinds of people which include leaders from the public and private sector and even those from the church.

“People should be assured of a holistic coverage to issues to do with innovative leadership because we have roped in wonderful speakers from the church and also public and private sector,” he said.

Among the facilitators in this year’s conference include Dr Enson Lwesya, Dr Matthews Mtumbuka, Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale, Dr Candida Nankhumwa, Mrs Siku Nkhoma, Bishop Solomon Adebayo and Dr Andrew Mkwaila.

Catalyst which is an annual premium leadership conference is a brain child of the International Christian Assembly, a local church of the Malawi Assemblies of God, and advance tickets for this year’s conference are being sold at K12,000 and K15,000 at the door.