Chilima off to Nigeria again

Vice President Saulos Chilima has today left the country for Nigeria through Kamuzu International Airport.

According a statement from the office of the Vice President, in Nigeria Chilima will attend a high level Meeting on Mitigating Disruptive Applications of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on Electoral Process in Africa.

“The meeting aims to contribute to Africa’s agenda 2063 aspirations of democratic Africa and has drawn participation of former Presidents, former Chairperson of Electoral Commissions from selected countries and former leaders of electoral observer teams,” says the statement.

Chilima is expected back home on Friday.

In October, Chilima also went to Nigeria to attend the second Africa-Israel dialogue at the invitation of former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo.

This trip comes a day after the Vice President was endorsed as the UTM torchbearer for the 2019 presidential elections.