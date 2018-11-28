Bridal party angers Malawi Muslims

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has expressed dismay over a video that has gone viral on social media showing girls in hijabs dancing to King Monada’s Malwedhe during a wedding ceremony.

MAM spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika has described the wedding ceremony as “bogus” saying a Muslim family cannot allow the use of a secular song at Muslim wedding called Nikkah.

“That’s bogus. I don’t believe a real Muslim family can accept that. But if it is true that indeed it was a Muslim wedding then it is very unfortunate. As Muslims, it is our responsibility to make sure that our celebrations are done in accordance to Islamic teaching,” said Chabulika.

He further advised the Muslim community in the country not to dilute the Islamic teaching by mixing with secular issues.

Chabulika added further that MAM is to ensure that the couple involved in the Nikkah should be questioned for the conduct.

In the video that has been circulated on the social media, a couple reported to have officiated their Muslim wedding in Lilongwe at Area 23 is seen to have allowed the secular song by King Monada.

Bridal party members to the Nikkah are seen falling down just as dancers do in the music video for King Monada’s song Malwedhe.

Malwedhe is among the popular songs released this year that is being enjoyed by many song lovers.