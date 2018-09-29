Young mothers give birth to triplets in Dowa

Dowa District Hospital has registered two Malawian young mothers who have given birth to two sets of triplets each.

The mothers, Catherine Saukani Dikilani, 22 years and Georgina Howard, 21 years delivered their babies at 11:00 am and 4:00 pm respectively with the later through Cesarean section.

Speaking in an interview, Catherine’s husband, Saukani Dikilani, expressed his happiness for the lives of his three born babies although he said it means a big responsibility.

Dikilani said he is very happy to be the father of the triplets as this rarely happens in the district and Malawi at large.

The second set of triplets, born through Cesarean section, were for Georgina Howard weighing 2 kilograms each.

Howard, who already has three children, of which two are twins, got divorced and lives with her mother, Nasitaziya Nkungula, however, the father of the twins died while the one responsible for the triplets left her.

One of the nurses’ on duty, Carol Mchombo, said it takes 3 to 4 days for a mother who delivers through Cesarean section to be discharged.

Mchombo said it is normal for a mother to give birth to triplets but this demands additional resources such as commercial infant milk formula which is costly.

She added that the triplets need intensive care to be healthier and will be under Kangaroo Mother Care so that they are properly monitored.

Meanwhile, Mai Nasitaziya Nkungula, who is taking care of her divorced daughter of the triplets, has appealed for help as she only relies on small-scale farming to support the extended family.