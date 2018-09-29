RAIPLY launches National Volleyball Tournament

RAIPLY has launched the 2018 National Volleyball tournament at an event that took place at Northern Region Sports Officers on Friday September 28.

RAIPLY Factory Manager, Me her Prasad, called on the media to help them on awareness in protect forests.

“RAIPLY is doing this as part of Social responsibility back to the community, and you the media play a great role on awareness stories aimed at protecting the forest so that Chikangawa should stay long,” he said.

In his speech, Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) vice president, James Kaunda, asked the participating teams to keep discipline.

He then thanked the company for K4.413 million which has been pumped into the tournament.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank RAIPLY Malawi, it is now seven good years since they started sponsoring the National tournament and we appreciate for this,” said Kaunda.

This year’s tournament is expected to start on October 12 to 14 and has 18 participatory teams, 10 in men category and 8 from women’s category.

The winner will walk away with K600,000, second winner with K300,000, third will pocket K200,000 and on fourth position with K100,000 for men and women categories separately.

During the launch, Regional Sports Officer for the north, Geogina Msowoya was among other guest who attended the event.

Central region Kamuzu barracks, Blue Eagles and Mpumilo already qualified for the men Category.