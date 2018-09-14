Three in over medical drugs

Mangochi police station is keeping in custody two medical personnel and a villager for stealing medical drugs at Katuli Health Centre.

The three suspects are store clerk identified as Jerald Manyowa (25) of village Gumbi in Thyolo, Health Surveillance Assistant identified as Finly Bvumbwe (36) of village Chiwalo in Mangochi and a villager identified as Saidi Abidu (30) of village Ngonji in Katuli area in Mangochi.

According to preliminary investigations, villagers around Katuli Health Centre noted that there was drug theft at the facility and they organised a taskforce to curb the malpractice.

On September 8, 2018 during daytime villagers saw Saidi Abidu walking with Finly Bvumbwe whilst carrying a loaded travelling bag.

They intercepted them and upon checking the contents they found small cartons of medical drugs containing 1000 cotrimoxazole 480mg, 1000 cotrimoxazole 960mg, artesinate injections 60mg, gentamycine 40mg, amoxyl capsule 250mg, salicylic acid ointment 500g, podophyline paint and benzathine benzal peneciline, all valued at K366,647.33.

The two suspects were arrested and they led police to third suspect Manyowa who is a drug store clerk.

All the three suspects and the recovered medical drugs are being kept at Mangochi police station.

The two medical personnel are going to answer a case of theft by public servant contrary to section 283 of penal code whilst the third suspect is going to answer a case of found in possession of medical drugs without license contrary to section 45 of Pharmacy, Medical and Poisons Act of 1988.