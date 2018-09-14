Malawi Supreme Court overturns K145m DPP case

The Supreme Court in Blantyre has overturned the High Court’s earlier ruling in which it dismissed Youth and Society (YAS) application involving 145 million Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scam.

YAS wanted the DPP account frozen accusing the party to have benefited from a high profile K2.7billion corruption case in which Pioneer Investment is being suspected to have deposited millions into DPP’s account to win a contract of supplying food to the country’s police.

The High Court, however, last month ruled out YAS’ application prompting the organization to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

President Peter Mutharika is the sole signatory of the account but was cleared out of the case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.