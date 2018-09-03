Malawian movie wins Africa Magic award

Shemu Joyah’s The Road to Sunrise has won Malawi’s only accolade at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The movie on Saturday scooped the Best Movie (Southern Africa) award at the awards ceremony in Nigeria.

Joya who directed the movie wrote on Facebook: “What a journey! Now the award. Best Movie Southern Africa. Congratulations , team!”

The Road to Sunrise is a drama about exploitation, gender-based violence, love, hope and friendship.

It was set in Blantyre and follows the life of a prostitute who killed a client after he tried to rape her.

The film features Mirriam Phiri, Chantelle Phiri and Madock Masina. Other actors are Tambudzo Mpinganjira, Mphatso Mwale, Yankho Seunda, Blessings Suya, Felicity Thunyani, Hope Chisanu, Tapiwa Gwaza and Bennie Msuku.

The AMVCA is an annual award presented by Multichoice (DSTV). It recognises outstanding achievement in television and film and is voted on by the general public.

Entries into the award ceremony are films and TV series that aired on Dstv Channels in the previous year.

At the 2018 AMVCA, Road to Sunrise was nominated for Best Overall Movie and Best Movie (Southern Africa).

As expected, movies from Nigeria and Ghana dominated the list of winners.