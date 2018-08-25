We want to win at Kamuzu stadium – Karonga

Karonga United head coach Christopher Nyambose has warned Nyasa Big Bullets to expect a tough game when the two sides meet today at Kamuzu Stadium.

Nyambose expressed confidence that his side will register an away win over Super League leaders Bullets.

“We played them in the first round we drew and this time we are going with a full force. We are not afraid to play at Kamuzu stadium since we already played them there last year before re-joining Super League,” he said

In a separate interview, Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Eliya Kananji said they have put everything in the hands of God.

“We don’t play football out of the ground, let’s wait and put everything in the hands of God because he knows every plan but I am sure Bullets will win the game to remain on top until the end of the league,” challenged Kananji.

Bullets are leading the log table with 42 points while Karonga are on position 12 with 20 points in the elite Tnm Super League log table.