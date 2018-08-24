RVG names squad for Morocco

Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a squad of local based players which will go into camp on Sunday to start preparations for a 2019 Afcon qualifier against Morocco on 7th September.

RVG will name the list of foreign based players on Tuesday next week.

He has given a maiden call up to TNM Super League leading scorer Stain Dave of TN Stars while Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Henry Kabichi returns to the Flames setup after almost four years on the sidelines.

The Belgian tactician has also included two Under-20 youngsters in defenders Charles Petro of NMC Bullets Reserves and Hadji Wali of Silver Strikers.

“This is good blend of the old guys and the youngsters who are knocking on the doors and have shown the spirit to play at top level.

“It is important to bring the young players on board. I am impressed with Dave’s performance in the local league and also happy that other strikers Chiukepo Msowoya and Gastin Simkonda, are also performing and we hope they will translate that at the national team.

“We are still analysing the foreign-based players and the list will come out next week,” said RVG.

Defender Precious Sambani and striker Peter Banda were supposed to be on the list but are out in Belgium for trials while Jack Chiona has been ruled out with an injury.

The team will camp at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers Charles Thom – Dwangwa Rabson Chiyenda – NMC Bullets

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers John Lanjesi – NMC Bullets Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers Chembezi Denis – Be Forward Wanderers Gomezgani Chirwa – CIVO Sporting Club Ian Chinyama – TN Stars Charles Petro – NMC Bullets Reserves Haji Wali – Silver Strikers Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers

MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana – NMC Bullets Reserves Alfred Manyozo Jnr – Be Forward Wanderers Mike Mkwate – NMC Bullets Rafick Namwera – Be Forward Wanderers Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers Henry Kabichi – NMC Bullets

STRIKERS & WINGERS