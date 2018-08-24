Man parades naked over land dispute

In a bid to scare an opponent in a land dispute case, a 49 year old man in Mchinji paraded naked and placed two grave mounds on the piece of land.

Without knowing the meaning of his conduct, Maria Jere (52) reported to the police after she and other villagers noticed the man Pontino Mbewe parading within the village whilst naked.

Mchinji police station spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said Mbewe staged the dramatic and disgraceful act in broad daylight on Tuesday before erecting the graves.

According to Lubrino, later in the afternoon Mbewe went to the piece of land under contention while chanting intimidating songs.

“At around 1600 hours, he erected two grave mounds where he claims the boundaries of the garden should be and erected one rest in peace cross at each grave.

“Mbewe was arrested on Tuesday and when the police visited the scene together with the villagers it was discovered that Mbewe also used some lots and charms which were placed underneath the crosses,” Lubrino said.

The suspect told police that he did this only to scare his opponent and he declared that the charm had no ritual powers at all.

Pontino Mbewe who hails from Tsumba Village T/A Mlonyeni in Mchinji will appear before court soon to answer both cases of intimidation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace which is contrary to section 181 & 182 of the penal code.

