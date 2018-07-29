Bullets re-sign Sailesi

The 23-year old winger has signed a three year deal with Nyasa Big Bullets following his decision to terminate his five year contract with Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos, Malawi24 can reveal.

Following weeks of speculation about his future, Dalitso Sailesi has decided to return to his former club after turning down a lucrative deal from Silver Strikers.

The former Blantyre United winger completed his move on Saturday morning following a meeting with NMC President Konrad Buckle.

Sailesi left Bullets for Lusaka Dynamos for a fee in the region of MK22 million but the Zambian club failed to pay him K7.5 million.

He is expected to be unveiled by Bullets on Tuesday.

“I am very happy to re-sign for Bullets and I am eager to fight for my place in the starting eleven,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the team’s Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya says apart from Sailesi, Bullets will also unveil a defender before completing the deal to sign Raphael Phiri from Civil Sporting Club next week.